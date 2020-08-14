Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said India cannot divert world attention from the Kashmir issue by killing Pakistani civilians along the border and the Line of Control.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that on the night of 8th August, a 17-year-old civilian, Bero Mal, was shot dead by Indian Border Security Forces in Nagarparkar Sector.

“This condemnable killing of the mentally challenged Pakistani Hindu comes in the backdrop of Indian misinformation and propaganda campaign against Pakistan including the so-called ‘infiltration’ across the border. Killing a mentally challenged Pakistani Hindu and crying ‘infiltration’, speaks volumes about the credibility of false Indian claim,” he said.

The baseless Indian propaganda cannot divert attention from India’s internal issues, the treatment of minorities in India and the unacceptable situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Later, a senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control on 12th August 2020, resulting in serious injuries to two innocent civilians.