Religious discrimination in Pakistan is a serious issue for those concerned with human rights. Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and other minorities frequently face segregation and on occasion are even exposed to violence and viciousness. During COVID-19, proportions were denied to be given to minorities. Women belonging to religious minorities have been known to be victims of kidnapping, rape and forceful conversions.

An example of this was seen when, on the 27th of June in Saedabad, a 14-year-old Hindu girl was abducted for sexual exploitation and forced conversion. Recently, the issue of the construction of the temple has stirred fear in the hearts of minorities. When the government announced that the temple would begin development, it was vandalized by Islamists and petitions were brought up against the temple by a group of religious clerics. A Christian man was shot by a neighbour in Peshawar for purchasing a house in Muslim territory. The neighbours were not ready to accept a non-Muslim in their neighbourhood.

To conclude, Pakistan does not care about minorities. Pakistan was created to safeguard religious values, and freedom, not impose one school of thought over the other. Religion encompasses all aspects of spiritual awareness and practice as well as understanding. Many people fail to understand that it does not have to be universal.

YUSRA FATEH,

Karachi.