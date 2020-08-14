Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Bannu Commission­er Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Thursday direct­ed the relevant author­ities to improve securi­ty arrangements at the District Jail and provide prisoners with standard healthcare facilities.

He issued these direc­tions during a visit to the jail near Bannu city. Re­gional Police Officer Awal Khan, Deputy Commis­sioner Muhammad Zubair Niazi and DPO Waseem Riaz accompanied him.

The Divisional Commis­sioner checked security arrangements and facili­ties being provided to the jail inmates. He also went to several barracks and other portions of the jail and listened to the prob­lems of the prisoners.

Yousafzai directed the jail administration to improve security arrangements with collaboration of oth­er stakeholders. He also directed the authorities to provide quality healthcare services and other facilities to the jail inmates.

Meanwhile, Lakki Mar­wat District Education Officer Muhammad Illyas Khan Khattak on Thurs­day launched tree plan­tation drive by planting a sapling in the premis­es of his office located in the District Headquar­ters Complex Tajazai.

Speaking on the occa­sion, Khattak said the ed­ucation department with the support of schools’ managers, teachers and students would plant around five thousand plants during the rural urban monsoon drive.