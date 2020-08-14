LAKKI MARWAT - Bannu Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Thursday directed the relevant authorities to improve security arrangements at the District Jail and provide prisoners with standard healthcare facilities.
He issued these directions during a visit to the jail near Bannu city. Regional Police Officer Awal Khan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Niazi and DPO Waseem Riaz accompanied him.
The Divisional Commissioner checked security arrangements and facilities being provided to the jail inmates. He also went to several barracks and other portions of the jail and listened to the problems of the prisoners.
Yousafzai directed the jail administration to improve security arrangements with collaboration of other stakeholders. He also directed the authorities to provide quality healthcare services and other facilities to the jail inmates.
Meanwhile, Lakki Marwat District Education Officer Muhammad Illyas Khan Khattak on Thursday launched tree plantation drive by planting a sapling in the premises of his office located in the District Headquarters Complex Tajazai.
Speaking on the occasion, Khattak said the education department with the support of schools’ managers, teachers and students would plant around five thousand plants during the rural urban monsoon drive.