Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has warned of strict action over any kind of negligence in developmental projects of the province.

He issued the warning while chairing a meeting in Quetta on Friday to review the progress of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the current financial year.

Jam Kam asked the concerned officials to ensure quality in construction work and timely completion of the development projects. He also directed all concerned departments to complete PC-I of projects of their respective departments and submit it to the Planning and Development Department for approval.

Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Abdul Rehman Buzdar apprised the meeting that the construction work on 1828 projects has been completed.