ISLAMABAD - Japanese and Australian ambassadors on Thursday felicitated Pakistan on the Independence Day.

In a message, MATSUDA Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan, congratulated the Pakistani people on the occasion of 74th Independence Day being celebrated today (August 14), and reiterated his resolve to work together to further deepen and strengthen the existing friendly relations between the two countries.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Japan, I would like to express our sincere congratulations to the Government and the people of Pakistan on their 74th Independence Day and best wishes for further peace and prosperity in Pakistan. I would also like to appreciate Pakistan’s efforts to maintain stability in the region and its contribution to various UN peace-keeping missions all over the world, and I am sure Pakistan will continue doing so,” said Ambassador MATSUDA said.

Ambassador MATSUDA assured Japan’s commitment to continuously supporting Pakistan’s socio-economic development and promised that he would continue working on strengthening political, economic, cultural and people-to-people ties between Japan and Pakistan.

The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw also issued a congratulatory message.

“I join the people and Government of Pakistan in celebrating the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day. Pakistan has continued to strengthen as a nation during its 73 years of independence and Australia has been a steadfast friend throughout this time.

As Commonwealth nations, we share many values, including a commitment to democracy and a rules-based order, he said.

Australia, he said, was proud to stand with the people of Pakistan as they continue to build a strong, open and prosperous country.

He said, “I am confident that our two nations will continue to strengthen our friendship well into the future.”