PESHAWAR - The business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday strongly op­posed the jurisdiction or­der of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and shifting of cases of 128 units to Large Tax Unit (LTU) Islamabad.

The traders demand­ed immediate withdraw­al of the order, otherwise warned to resist the de­cision and move to apex court against it.

Addressing a news conference along with traders’ leaders, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Maqsood An­war said that FBR is­sued a jurisdiction order on August 05 effective from 10th August, under which cases of 128 units of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were shifted to LTU Is­lamabad.

He termed the FBR decision as complete­ly illogical and unfair in all fairness, which negated the FBR’s own policies and regula­tions, so we completely rejected it.

The SCCI chief said, “We will resist and pro­test against the decision, if it is not withdrawn im­mediately.

Instead of facilitating the business community the government and its subordinate institutions’ illogical policies and de­cisions are further multi­plying the miseries of the business community.”

Flanked by SCCI Vice President Jalil Jan, for­mer FPCCI president Ghazaffar Bilour, former president, Zahid Shin­wari, Riaz Arshad, and members of the execu­tive committee, Bajuar Chamber President Afzal Khan, SCCI Tax Advisor Shahid Ahmad, Maqsood said, “We are not taken into confidence before the issuance of a jurisdic­tion order by FBR.”