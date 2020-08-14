PESHAWAR - The business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday strongly opposed the jurisdiction order of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and shifting of cases of 128 units to Large Tax Unit (LTU) Islamabad.
The traders demanded immediate withdrawal of the order, otherwise warned to resist the decision and move to apex court against it.
Addressing a news conference along with traders’ leaders, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Maqsood Anwar said that FBR issued a jurisdiction order on August 05 effective from 10th August, under which cases of 128 units of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were shifted to LTU Islamabad.
He termed the FBR decision as completely illogical and unfair in all fairness, which negated the FBR’s own policies and regulations, so we completely rejected it.
The SCCI chief said, “We will resist and protest against the decision, if it is not withdrawn immediately.
Instead of facilitating the business community the government and its subordinate institutions’ illogical policies and decisions are further multiplying the miseries of the business community.”
Flanked by SCCI Vice President Jalil Jan, former FPCCI president Ghazaffar Bilour, former president, Zahid Shinwari, Riaz Arshad, and members of the executive committee, Bajuar Chamber President Afzal Khan, SCCI Tax Advisor Shahid Ahmad, Maqsood said, “We are not taken into confidence before the issuance of a jurisdiction order by FBR.”