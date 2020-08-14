Share:

KP Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz on Friday visited Nowshera to review the ongoing anti-polio drive.

Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Mir Raza Ozgan gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Secretary regarding the polio campaign.

Later, the Chief Secretary accompanied by Additional Secretary Health Abdul Basit Khan, Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan and District Police Officer Capt (retd) Najam ul Hasnain visited various areas and Qazi Hussain Medical Complex to review the polio campaign.

He inspected the transit and fixed points of polio teams at Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex and talked to them regarding the use of polio vaccine and the ongoing campaign and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

Talking to media, the Chief Secretary said that other campaigns like polio campaign in Pakistan were stopped due to measures against corona virus.Due to the implementation of a nationwide lock down to prevent the spread of corona and, above all, social distancing, it was impossible for the polio workers to continue the polio vaccination campaign. Now the anti-polio campaign has been launched in full swing.

He added that eradication of polio is the responsibility of all of us. He said that the entire nation must unite to defeat the polio virus.

He termed the national anti-polio campaign as very important for the future of the country.