PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, while felicitating the whole nation on the auspicious Day of Independence, said that we salute the vision of our leaders who remained actively involved in Pakistan’s Movement and decided to acquire a separate homeland for the Muslims of Sub-Continent.
“In modern times, the predicaments of the Muslims in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir and India bears witness to the fact that opting for a separate Muslim state i.e., Pakistan was absolutely an apt decision,” he said.
The Governor said that after a long struggle and countless sacrifices by the Muslims, Allah Almighty finally bestowed us with an independent and sovereign state on 14th August, 1947.
“Indeed, independence is the greatest blessing of Allah Almighty which we must cherish. We are enjoying an independent atmosphere and need to shun our personal, linguistic and sectarian differences besides pledging to work in harmony, unity and determination for ensuring prosperity and development of our motherland,” he added.
He said last year, India challenged our sovereignty; however, it was given a befitting response by Pakistan Air Force which was nothing but the reflection of our sovereignty and defense system besides a strong message to the enemy that they must not remain in any self-delusion about Pakistan.
He also prayed for the independence of persecuted Muslims living in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir and hoped that their long-drawn-out struggle as well as sacrifices would certainly bear fruits in the near future.
“I feel immense pleasure to realize that our youths are patriotic and determined for progress and therefore, they must remember our heroes of independence of the country and play their respective role for the development and security of the country,” he added.
The Governor said, “We also salute our Armed Forces that are committed to safeguard the geographical integrity of Pakistan which the whole nation is proud of. Today, with the blessing of ALLAH, Pakistan has become an invincible power and no country can cast a devil eye upon our state.”
“On this day, we must pledge to remain in unity under our towering flag for the development and prosperity of Pakistan in order to survive with chin up amongst the comity of nations,” he added.