Rawalpindi - A man was shot dead while another injured allegedly by his friend over a monetary issue at Qasimabad, the area of Police Station (PS) Naseerabad, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Farhan and the injured as Yasir Mehmood who were moved to hospital by the Rescue 1122. The alleged killer namely Malik Nahim managed to escape from the scene.

According to police spokesman, Farhan and Yasir Mehmood were sitting in a sound system shop at Qasimabad when Malik Nahim arrived there and started quarrelling with the duo. He said Nahim opened discriminate firing with a pistol and killed Farhan on the spot. Yasir Mehmood suffered bullet injuries in the attack, he said. The killer managed to run from crime scene while heavy contingent of police reached the crime scene and collected evidences and recorded statements of eyewitnesses.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali told media that the man was murdered by his friend over monetary dispute. He said police registered case against accused on complaint of Kamran Sharif and began investigation. He said raids are being conducted to arrest the fleeing killers.

Meanwhile, a team of PS Pirwadhai, under the supervision of SHO SI Nadim Zafar, arrested a man involved in throwing acid on a woman. The accused has been identified as Majeed against whom a case under terrorism charges was already registered, according to police spokesman. He added a woman lodged complaint with PS Pirwadhai that she had separated from her husband. She added she visited her brother in law Majeed to meet her kids when he threw acid on her and fled from scene.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar, SHO PS Pirwadhai SI Nadim Zafar and their team members for arresting the accused. He said violence against women would not be tolerated while strict action would be taken against those found involved in heinous crime.

In Chontra, police nabbed a man on charges of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. The accused has been identified as Khawar alias Mithu against whom a case on rape charges was also lodged by Chontra police, said police spokesman. Talking to media men, SP Saddar Circle Zia Uddin said Police was approached by a girl with complaint that she went outside her house for some sort of work when Khawar entered into her home and raped her niece. He said police registered case and held accused within 24 hours by using human intelligence.

He said police would produce the accused before a court of law for obtaining his physical remand for further investigation.