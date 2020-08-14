Share:

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southeastern Sindh and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-seven, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta and Muzaffarabad twenty-five, Gilgit nineteen, Murree eighteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast about Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of rain and thundershowers.

Temperature recorded this morning in Srinagar, Anantnag, Shopian twenty one, Pulwama 20, Jammu twenty-six and Leh eleven degree centigrade.