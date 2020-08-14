Share:

ISLAMABAD - Filming at the £2m Mission: Impossible 7 set is thought to have been hit by more delays after a motorbike caught fire. While doing a stunt, the bike landed on pillows filled with cardboard and caught alight after the stuntman leaped from a ramp. Tom Cruise, 58, is believed to have been working with a parachute for a quarry ‘snow scene’ at the time of the blaze, which was attended by Oxfordshire Fire Service. Photos obtained by the publication show the stuntman coming off the bike, before large clouds of black smoke fill the air.

A source told The Sun the stuntman was supposed to land on large pillows which had been filled with card to soften the impact while his bike would crash close by. However despite ‘six weeks’ of planning, things didn’t go to plan and the motorbike hit the cushions sparking a fire.

They said: ‘This has been a massive challenge to stage and has cost a fortune, not to mention weeks and weeks of construction.