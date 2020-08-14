Share:

LAHORE - The nation celebrates Independence Day with a renewed resolve to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state. The day dawned with thirty-one gun salutes in the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salutes in the provincial headquarters. Prayers are to be offered today for security and progress of Pakistan and well-being of its people. National flag is to be hoisted at all important public and private buildings. The main feature of the celebrations is a national flag hoisting ceremony at President House Islamabad. President Dr. Arif Alvi is to be the chief guest on the occasion. Similar flag hoisting ceremonies are to be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country. Public and private buildings as well as streets, bazaars and markets have been profusely illuminated. National flags, buntings, portraits of founding fathers, posters and banners are also seen everywhere as part of the celebration of Independence Day.