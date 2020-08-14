Share:

The Gulf state of Oman is coming out in favor of Thursday’s deal between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel to normalize ties.

The official Oman News Agency on Friday quoted unnamed sources at the country's Foreign Ministry as saying the "Sultanate of Oman supports the deal."

Like its neighboring Gulf state of Bahrain, it called the agreement a "historic" move.

US President Donald Trump announced the deal Thursday, in a move forestalling Israel's controversial plans to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

A joint statement from the US, UAE, and Israel said the "breakthrough" will promote "peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders,” referring to Trump, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The UAE News Agency also touted the agreement as a step towards bilateral relations.

The development marks only the third time an Arab nation has opened full diplomatic ties with Israel, also making Emirates the very first Gulf Arab state to do so. The other Arab nations with diplomatic ties with Israel are Egypt and Jordan.

Palestinian groups denounced the new agreement, saying it does nothing to serve the Palestinian cause and ignores the rights of the Palestinian people. The UAE peace deal with Israel is a "treacherous stab in the back of the Palestinian people," Hamas said in a statement.

Bahrain to also normalize ties, says Israeli media

After the UAE, Bahrain is also expected to sign a deal normalizing diplomatic ties with Israel, according to Israeli state media.

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Agency (KAN) in a report early Friday morning quoted an Israeli official who did not want to be named.

The source did not say when the agreement will be signed.

No official statement was made from Bahrain and Israel regarding the claim.

Israel and the UAE on Thursday agreed to fully restore diplomatic ties.

Under the UAE-Israel deal, Israel will "suspend" plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank "and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world," according to a joint statement by the US, UAE and Israel.

While the deal has been welcomed by some nations, it has sparked tremendous outrage in most Muslim countries.

UN spokesman welcomes UAE-Israeli agreement

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric welcomed the announcement of an agreement Thursday by Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize relations, saying it will create an opportunity to promote peace in the Middle East.

Under the accord, Israel has agreed to suspend plans to annex areas of the occupied West Bank.

The deal came after a phone call between US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“Annexation would effectively close the door for a renewal of negotiations and destroy the prospect of a viable Palestinian State and the two-State solution,” Dujarric said in a statement.

He said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the agreement, “hoping it will create an opportunity for Israeli and Palestinian leaders to re-engage in meaningful negotiations.”

Dujarric said Guterres “will continue to work with all sides to open further possibilities for dialogue, peace and stability.”

The Palestinian leadership has rejected and denounced the announcement.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas spoke by phone Thursday with Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh following the announcement of the deal.

Haniyeh stressed support for the Palestinian leadership and Abbas in rejecting the US, UAE and Israeli tripartite announcement.

Hamas also condemned the agreement, saying it does nothing to serve the Palestinian cause and ignores the rights of the Palestinian people. The Popular Resistance Committee stressed that the deal shows a vast conspiracy against the Palestinian people, while the Islamic Jihad Movement also decried the new deal, comparing it to a “surrender.”