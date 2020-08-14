Share:

ISLAMABAD - Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), on Thursday said that Pakistan Air Force (PAF), in synergy with sister services, is ever ready to counter any threat to the sovereignty of the motherland.

He said that PAF would never be intimidated by stockpiling of weapons by the enemy. He was talking to air and ground crews as he participated in an operational training mission in the dual seat JF-17 Thunder aircraft.

According to the PAF officials, the Air Chief visited an operational air base and participated in an operational training mission in the dual seat JF-17 Thunder aircraft. Being a seasoned F-16 pilot himself, the Air Chief had a firsthand assessment of operational capabilities of the indigenously-manufactured dual seat fighter aircraft.

Interacting with the air and ground crew, the Air Chief lauded the level of motivation and thorough professionalism of the personnel.

