LAHORE - Former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi have stressed the need for taking utmost care while making statements about brotherly states like Saudi Arabia.

In a statement issued on Thursday, they said that Saudi Arabia had always supported Pakistan in every difficult time.

PML leaders said that there was no need of making everything public keeping in view relations with Saudi Arabia. Both leaders said that Foreign Office should have taken extra care in Pakistan-Saudi relations. They questioned the need for issuing such a statement after which explanations had to be given. They also reminded the people that Saudi Arabia had always supported Pakistan in tough times. “Why the issue wasn’t discussed with Riyadh privately,” they asked.

They said, “Saudi Arabia is not only a brotherly Islamic country but also the centre of our reverence.” “Millions of Pakistanis are earning livelihoods there for years and sending remittances. Every patriot will foil any attempt to spoil Pak-Saudi relations,” they said, adding, nobody had the right to harm relations between brotherly Islamic countries.

Chaudhry brothers also raised question about the diplomacy being followed.

“What sort of diplomacy is being followed right now by the Federal government,” they asked in a statement. “You just started shouting while sitting at home,” they said referring to the earlier statement given by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“It all has made Pakistan a laughing stock,” they added.

The PML-Q leaders also noted that it was considered antagonism and enmity whenever they pointed out mistakes for correction purposes. “This approach isn’t right,” added the Chaudhry brothers.