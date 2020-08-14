Share:

Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that Pakistan has been achieved after matchless sacrifices and we should value this freedom because freedom is a great blessing of Allah Almighty.

He said this while addressing the launching ceremony of Faiz International Broadcasting here at a local hotel as the chief guest on Friday. On this occasion, a cake was cut in accordance with Independence Day and special prayers were offered for the progress of Pakistan.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo further said that Sindh province played a leading role in the Pakistan Movement and it is a historical fact that Sindh province was the first to pass a resolution for the establishment of Pakistan. He said that Independence Day demands us all to forget our differences and work for the development of Pakistan and Sindh province as well.

The provincial minister said that PPP believes in the integrity of Pakistan and its leaders and workers are ready to make any sacrifice for the defence of Pakistan.

"Today is the day of commitment and we need to follow the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah," said Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, provincial minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-corruption & Cooperative Department.

Dharejo said that Sindh government was taking effective steps for the development of Sindh province and was laying a network of industries in the province to eradicate unemployment and poverty from the province. He said that we all should be proud to be Pakistani and love our country very much.