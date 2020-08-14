Share:

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan is not independent economically.

The PML-N leader addressed a ceremony in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day which is being celebrated on Friday (today) and said the nations with weak economies are not independent.

Pakistan’s biggest success was becoming an atomic power but the country is scrounging today despite that, he said while adding that this practice should be stopped. Today, no one can dare to look towards Pakistan with evil eye because of the nuclear power, he said.

“Salaries were not increased this year due to the pressure by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Inflation has soared owing to coronavirus and loadshedding – which had been ended completely in 2018 – has started again due to the incompetent government.

“Political revenge in the name of accountability is dangerous. Officers and bureaucracy have stopped working. We had gained an independent country after a lot of sacrifices and we will not let its sovereignty hurt at any cost.”

Shehbaz Sharif hoisted Pakistan’s flag on the occasion. PML-N leadership and workers were also present.