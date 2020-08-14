Share:

The Palestinian foreign ministry said Thursday it recalled its ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in response to a deal announced between Abu Dhabi and Israel.

US President Donald Trump announced the agreement in a move forestalling Israel's controversial plans to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

A joint statement from the US, UAE and Israel said the "breakthrough" will promote "peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders,” referring to Trump, bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Benjamin Netanyahu.

The UAE News Agency also confirmed the agreement as a step towards bilateral relations.

The UAE will be the third Arab country to sign a peace agreement with Israel following Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

Israeli cultural and sport delegations have visited Arab capitals in recent months and joined competitions and gatherings, where Arab observers considered participation a dangerous breakthrough on the way to normalization ties with Israel.

Protests erupt in West Bank to denounce UAE-Israel ties

Hundreds of Palestinians Friday took to the streets in West Bank, burning the UAE flag and pictures of Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed to protest the UAE’s growing ties with Israel.

According to eyewitnesses, hundreds of Palestinians protested in separate areas of the West Bank, denouncing the UAE’s agreement to officially normalize its relations with Israel.

In the town of Yatta in the Hebron Governorate, a group of masked men burned the UAE flag during a protest condemning the agreement. The demonstrators also chanted slogans rejecting the normalization agreement, which they described as “betrayal”, according to witnesses.

In the city of Nablus, hundreds denounced the agreement during a demonstration that took place after Friday prayers in Al-Shuhada Square. Young men participating in the demonstration trampled and burned the pictures of the President of the United States Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

In the town of Haris in the Salfit Governorate, Palestinian protesters raised pictures of the UAE’s Crown Prince embossed with the “X” sign and chanted slogans condemning the Emirati-Israeli agreement.

A joint statement by the US, UAE and Israel said the “breakthrough” will promote “peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders,” referring to Trump, Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Netanyahu.

The UAE’s official news agency also touted the agreement as a step towards bilateral relations.

The UAE becomes the third Arab nation and the first Gulf Arab state to have full diplomatic ties with Israel. The other Arab nations with diplomatic ties with Israel are Egypt and Jordan.

Palestinian groups denounced the new agreement, saying it does nothing to serve the Palestinian cause and ignores the rights of the Palestinian people. The UAE peace deal with Israel is a “treacherous stab in the back of the Palestinian people,” Hamas said in a statement.

PLO executive member Ashrawi slams UAE deal with Israel

A Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee member criticized a deal Thursday between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel to normalize relations.

"Please don't do us a favour, we are nobody's fig leaf," Hanan Ashrawi wrote on Twitter while addressing Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

Ashrawi refuted the UAE’s claims that the deal would stop Israel’s plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

"Maybe you didn't suffer for your country being looted, you may not feel living incarcerated under the occupation, you may haven't witnessed the demolition of your home or losing a beloved one or you may have not been sold by one of your friends," she said.

US President Donald Trump announced the agreement in a move forestalling Israel's controversial plans to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

A joint statement from the US, UAE and Israel said the "breakthrough" will promote "peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders,” referring to Trump, bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Benjamin Netanyahu.

The UAE News Agency also confirmed the agreement as a step towards bilateral relations.

The UAE will be the third Arab country to sign a peace agreement with Israel following Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

Israeli cultural and sport delegations have visited Arab capitals in recent months and joined competitions and gatherings, where Arab observers considered participation as a dangerous breakthrough on the way to normalization ties with Israel.