The Pakistan Industrial & Traders Associations Front celebrated Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day on 14th of August on Friday, holding a flag-hoisting ceremony at PIAF office.

Provincial Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak and PIAF Chairman Mian Nauman Kabir hoisted the national flag along with LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, PIAF senior vice chairman Nasir Hameed, vice chairman Javed Siddiqi and the executive committee on this occasion.

Provincial Minister for Livestock, addressing the ceremony, appreciated PIAF to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day in a befitting manner to commemorate the sacrifices of forefathers. He paid tribute to the business community for upholding the values of determination and dedication for the objective of progress and high economic growth of Pakistan.

He also assured the business community of resolving their all issues as the government was working on a comprehensive plan to address their grievances.

The minister said the government was concerned at businessmen’s troubles due to hike in cost of doing business. He said the government is engaged with the business community on all trade-related matters through consultation. He appreciated the PIAF for helping the unprivileged people of society during the difficult time in wake of coronavirus. He added that the government announced relaxation for the construction industry, which will boost the economy.

PIAF chairman Mian Nauman Kabir, on this occasion, welcomed the businessmen to attend the landmark Independence Day event. He hailed the resolve of business community to contribute towards progress and prosperity of the country dynamically, as envisioned by father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“Let’s work for our country’s growth and development to realize the dream of our founding fathers for a modern and prosperous Pakistan,” he added. PIAF chairman said that Pakistan has a bright economic future powered by its hard working people and a resilient democracy.

We should remember today the sacrifices of our people to safeguard our identity and our way of life, he added.