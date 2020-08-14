Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the authorities at a review meeting on construction sector, to ensure automation, digitisation and simplification of procedures to facilitate investors and general public.

The Prime Minister gave the directive while chairing the weekly meeting of National Coordinating Committee for Housing, Construction and Development that discussed Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) initiatives for construction sector, Balochistan’s construction projects, residential sector for overseas in capital and plot auctions in Islamabad’s Blue Area.

The Prime Minister lauded FBR’s initiative, aimed at facilitating the construction sector and called for holding weekly webinars to spread awareness and coordination.

He welcomed the move by the government of Balochistan on tax reduction, however asked the provincial Chief Secretary for further cut on taxes to bring it at par with other provinces in a bid to ensure uniform tax rate for construction sector across the country.

Imran Khan directed for completion of all construction projects within the stipulated time-lines.

The Chairman FBR informed the Prime Minister that the FBR had introduced an online registration system for construction projects, developers and builders to facilitate the taxpayers. The awareness for public is being raised through media and webinars.