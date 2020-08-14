Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Threek-e-In­saf (PTI) MNA Amjad Ali Khan Naizi has said that Prime Minister Im­ran Khan is a visionary leader and working for prosperity and bright future of Pakistan. Talking APP, he said under the leadership of Prime Minister Im­ran Khan, Pakistan was moving on the path of progress and prosper­ity. He said that people are happy with the policies of incumbent government. He said the government would continue to its polices to improve the living standard of common people. He told PTI un­der the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan strengthening the democratic insti­tutions and norms in the country. Replying to a question, he said Pakistan always stands shoulder to shoulder with kashmiris hail­ing in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their right of self-determination. He said Indian barbarism has now been exposed be­fore the international community.