RAWALPINDI - Police have chalked out a strategy to provide security on Independence Day on August 14, control one-wheeling and protecting lives and property of public.

The plan was made in a meeting chaired by City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas at Police Line on Thursday. SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran, SSP Operations Tariq Walayat, Divisional SPs including Syed Ali, Zia Uddin and Rai Mazhar attended the meeting. CPO said that as many as 1,600 well equipped cops would impart security duty on August 14. He said some nine special pickets would be established in different parts of Murree with deputing more than 300 cops to maintain law and order situation.

“We have also prepared a comprehensive plan to curb one-wheeling for which a total of 37 special pickets would be set up in limits of different police stations,” CPO said. The city police chief said parks and public places to be guarded by more than 1,300 cops and officers.

He said police are fully prepared to coup with any challenge and all the available resources would be utilised to protect and facilitate the citizens on Pakistan Independence Day.