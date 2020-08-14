ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Thursday said that PPP and PML-N were yet to address their reservations.
While addressing media here in Islamabad Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said that they were going to summon Rehbar Committee’s meetings; but the two major opposition parties were not serious about it.
He lamented that major opposition parties including PPP and PML-N were frequently contacting him but APC will not take place until their reservations are addressed.
While criticising the government for its latest legislation regarding FATF, Maulana stated that the government by passing the FATF bill has imposed tyranny on the masses.
He maintained that being on the grey list was not a new thing because many times in the past Pakistan had gone into the grey list.