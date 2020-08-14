Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Mau­lana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Thursday said that PPP and PML-N were yet to address their res­ervations.

While addressing me­dia here in Islamabad Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehm­an said that they were going to summon Reh­bar Committee’s meet­ings; but the two major opposition parties were not serious about it.

He lamented that ma­jor opposition parties in­cluding PPP and PML-N were frequently contact­ing him but APC will not take place until their res­ervations are addressed.

While criticising the government for its lat­est legislation regard­ing FATF, Maulana stat­ed that the government by passing the FATF bill has imposed tyranny on the masses.

He maintained that being on the grey list was not a new thing because many times in the past Pakistan had gone into the grey list.