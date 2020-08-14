Share:

On the auspicious occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, President Arif Alvi has announced a special remission of 90 days in sentences of the prisoners.

According to the details, the special remission of 90 days is for all convicts except those convicted of murder, espionage, robbery, ,abduction, anti-state acts and terrorist activities.

Sources said that the president granted the special remission in sentences under Article 45 of the constitution. 47 inmates of Faisalabad jails, 10 prisoners of District Jail Toba Tek Singh and others will get benefit from the special remission, the sources added.