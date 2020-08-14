Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday conferred Pakistan’s civil awards to 184 Pakistanis and foreigners in recognition of their services to Pakistan and showing excellence in their respective fields.

Among the civil awards conferred by the president on Independence day included Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Sitarah-e-Pakistan, Sitarah-e-Shujaat and Sitarah-e-Imtiaz. The other categories included Pride of Performance, Sitarah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Sitarah-e-Khidmat, Tamgha-e-Pakistan, Tamgha-e-Shujaat, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Tamgha-e-Quaid-e-Azam.

The investitures ceremony for the said awards would be held on March 23, 2021, according to a Cabinet Division press release.

Following is the list of the awards and the would-be recipients along with the fields they served in.

NISHAN-I-IMTIAZ

Sadeqain Naqvi Arts (Painting/Sculpture)

Prof. Shakir Ali Arts (Painting)

Zahoor ul Haq (Late) Arts (Painting/ Sculpture)

Ms. Abida Parveen Arts (Singing)

Dr. Jameel Jalibi

Muhammad Jameel Khan (Late) (Sindh) Literature (Critic/Historian)

Ahmad Faraz (Late) (KP) Literature (Poetry)

HILAL-I-IMTIAZ

Prof. Dr. Anwar ul Hassan Gillani (Sindh) Science (Pharmaceutical Sciences)

Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah (Punjab) Public Service

HILAL-I-QUAID-I-AZAM

Jack Ma (China) Services to Pakistan

SITARA-I-PAKISTAN

Kyu Jeong Lee (Korea) Services to Pakistan

Salma Ataullahjan (Canada) Services to Pakistan

SITARA-I-SHUJA’AT

Jawwad Qamar (Punjab) Gallantry

Safia (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry

Hayatullah (KP) Gallantry

Malik Sardar Khan (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry

Mumtaz Khan Dawar (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry

Hayat Ullah Khan Dawar Hurmaz (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry

Malik Muhammad Niaz Khan (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry

Sepoy Akhtar Khan (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry

Muhammad Naveed Sadiq (Punjab) Gallantry

Mahar Muhammad Yasir Manzoor (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry

Shafqat Ullah Malik (KP) Gallantry

Prof. Dr. Mustafa Kamal Pasha (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry

Prof. Hafiz Maqsood Ahmad (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry

Dr. Bashir Ahmad (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry

Dr. Khalid Masood Qaisrani (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry

Dr. Muhammad Asif (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry

Dr. Shafqatullah (Shaheed) (Sindh) Gallantry

Dr. Younas Channa (Shaheed) (Sindh) Gallantry

Dr. Wilayat Ali Gopang (Shaheed) (Sindh) Gallantry

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Javed (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry

Dr. Munir Khan (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry

Dr. Usama Riaz (Shaheed) (Gilgit-Baltistan) Gallantry

Malik Ashder (Shaheed) (Gilgit-Baltistan) Gallantry

Dr. Muhammad Ikhlaq (Shaheed) (Azad Jammu & Kashmir) Gallantry

SITARA-I-IMTIAZ

Abdul Hamid (Punjab) Science (Physics)

Raja Shahid Nazir (Punjab) Engineering (Mechanical)

Abdul Majeed Tilokar (Punjab) Engineering (Metallurgy)

Dr. Sajid Baloch (Punjab) Engineering (Electronics)

Naeem Ullah Dar (Punjab) Engineering (Mechanical)

Haider Ali Bhatty (Punjab) Engineering (Aerospace)

Muhammad Saleem (Punjab) Engineering (Chemical)

Amin Bahadur (KP) Engineering (Mechanical)

Faizan Mansoor (Islamabad) Engineering (Nuclear Safety Regulation)

Muhammad Aniq (Sindh) Engineering (Civil)

Prof. Dr. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui (Late) (Sindh) Education

Prof. Dr. Farhan Saif (Punjab) Education

Bushra Ansari (Sindh) Arts (Acting)

Talat Hussain (Sindh) Arts (Acting)

Muhammad Imran Qureshi (Punjab) Arts (Miniature/ Painting)

Sultana Siddiqui (Sindh) Arts (Drama Writer/Director/Producer)

Syed Farooq Qaiser (Punjab) Arts (Puppeteer/Writer)

Naeem Altaf Bukhari (Punjab) Arts (Anchorperson)

Abdul Qadir (Late) Sports (Cricket)

Sr. Ruth Lewis (Late) Public Service

Brig. Rana Arfan Shakeel Ramay (Punjab) Public Service

Lt. Col. Farooq Shahbaz (Punjab) Public Service

Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood (Sindh) Public Service

Sabina Khatri Public Service

Ahmed Irfan Aslam Public Service

Adnan Asdar Ali (Sindh) Philanthropy

Pir Syed Lakht e Hassanain (Punjab) Philanthropy

PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR

PRIDE OF PERFORMANCE

Ms. Ruth Wenny Lekardal (Sweden) Services to Pakistan

Liaqat Ali (Punjab) Science (Laser & Optics)

Dr. Muhammad Fuzail (KP) Science (Chemistry)

Dr. Kiran Iqbal (Sindh) Science (Chemistry)

Dr. Qurrat-ul-Ain (KP) Science (Plasma Physics)

Inam Ur Rehman (Punjab) Engineering (Nuclear)

Munir Ahmed (Punjab) Engineering (Process Control & Aging Management)

Dr. Shakeel Abbas Rofi (Sindh) Engineering (Nuclear)

Umar Asghar (Punjab) Engineering (Electrical)

Dr. Muhammad Mazhar Iqbal (Punjab) Engineering (Chemical)

Dr. Amir Shahzad (Punjab) Engineering

Zahid Noor Peracha (Sindh) Engineering (Electronics)

Saleem Akhtar (Punjab) Engineering (Mechanical)

Prof. Dr. Khalid Masud Gondal (Punjab) Education

Prof. Dr. Raisa Begum Gul (KP) Education (Nursing)

Naimatullah alias Naimat Sarhadi (KP) Arts (Film Acting)

Ms. Saima Shah alias Resham (Punjab) Arts (Film Acting)

Humayun Saeed (Sindh) Arts (Acting)

Ms. Sakina Samo (Sindh) Arts (Acting)

Muhammad Ali Shyhaki (Sindh) Arts (Singing)

Ms. Soraiya Khan (Mahjabeen Qazalbash) (KP) Arts (Singing)

Krishan Gee (Late) (Punjab) Arts (Singing)

Ali Zafar (Punjab) Arts (Singing)

Ms. Hina Nasrullah (Punjab) Arts (Sufi Singer/ Naat Khuwan)

Daryan Khan (Balochistan) Arts (Musical Instruments Maker)

Zulfiqar Ali Lund (Sindh) Arts (Instrumentalist)

Dr. Abdul Qudoos Arif (Dr. A.Q. Arif) (Sindh) Arts (Painting)

Muhammad Baqir (Punjab) Arts (Fresco Painting)

Shafique Farooqi (Punjab) Arts (Painting/Calligraphy)

Muhammad Faheem (KP) Arts (Wood Lacque)

Sarmad Sehbai (Islamabad) Arts (Play Writer/ Director/Poet)

Asif Ali Khan (Santoo) (Punjab) Arts (Qawwali)

Ms. Indu Mariam Mitha (Punjab) Arts (Choreography)

Muhammad Yousuf (Yousuf Gichki) (Balochistan) Literature (Writer)

Ms. Mahtab Mahboob (Sindh) Literature (Writer)

Mirza Athar Baig (Punjab) Literature (Writer)

Abaseen Yousufzai (KP) Literature (Writer)

Taj Muhammad Joyo (Taj Joyo) (Sindh) Literature (Poetry/Writer)

Dr. Muhammad Aslam Ansari (Punjab) Literature (Poetry/Writer)

Farhan Mehboob (KP) Sports (Squash)

Muhammad Irfan (Punjab) Sports (Kabaddi)

Haider Ali (Punjab) Sports (Paralympic Athlete)

Maulana Tariq Jamil (Punjab) Religious Scholar

Abdul Majid Qureshi (KP) Social Work

SITARA-I-QUAID-I-AZAM

Ying Yong (China) Services to Pakistan

Li Fangron (China) Services to Pakistan

Lei Mingshan (China) Services to Pakistan

Prof. Dr. Celal Soydan (Turkey) Services to Pakistan

Dr. Tariq Shafi (Late) (UK) Services to Pakistan

Mian Faisal Rashid (UK) Services to Pakistan

SITARA-I-KHIDMAT

Richard Geary Horwitz (USA) Services to Pakistan

TAMGHA-I-PAKISTAN

Ms. Jane Teller (Denmark) Services to Pakistan

TAMGHA-I-SHUJA’AT

Muhammad Rafiq (Pakistan) Gallantry

Fida Hussain (Gilgit-Baltistan) Gallantry

Ali Aftab Tarar (Punjab) Gallantry

Syed Shahzad Hassan (Punjab) Gallantry

Haroon Rashid Khan (KP) Gallantry

Fakhr u Din (Punjab) Gallantry

Mian Khan (Punjab) Gallantry

Muhammad Faheem Raza Khan(Sindh) Gallantry

Malik Wasid Khan (KP) Gallantry

Molvi Gul Dad Khan (KP) Gallantry

Malik Aslam Noor Khan (KP) Gallantry

Muhammad Rafi (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry

Daud Khan (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry

Alam Zeb (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry

Allah Rakha (Late) (Azad Jammu & Kashmir) Gallantry

Ms. Shakeela Naz (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry

Guncha Sartaj (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry

Atezaz Ahmed Goraya (Balochistan) Gallantry

Sajid Khan Mahmond (KP) Gallantry

SIP. Shahid Ali (Shaheed) Gallantry

Muhammad Iftikhar (Shaheed) Gallantry

Khuda Yar (Shaheed) Gallantry

Hassan Ali (Shaheed) Gallantry

TAMGHA-I-IMTIAZ

Muhammad Suleman Mahsud (Pakistani) Services to Pakistan

Muhammad Junaid (Pakistani) Services to Pakistan

Muhammad Tahir Javed (USA) Services to Pakistan

Dr. Navida Nasir (Punjab) Science (Chemistry)

Zafar Iqbal Baig (Punjab) Science (Chemistry)

Dr. Manzoor Hussain (Punjab) Agriculture Science

Prof. Dr. Asif Ali (Punjab) Agriculture/Plant Breeding & Genetics

Dr. Faisal Shahzad (Punjab) Material Sciences

Dr. Syed Shabbar Abbas Rizvi (Islamabad) Engineering (Material Sciences)

Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi (Punjab) Engineering (Mining)

Muhammad Rizwan Ul Haq (Punjab) Engineering (Chemical)

Muhammad Ajmal (Punjab) Engineering (Electronics)

Dr. Ali Kamran (KP) Engineering (Aerospace)

Dr. Nasir Majid Mirza (Punjab) Education

Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi (Punjab) Education

Prof. Dr. Nouman Ahmed (Sindh) Education

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saeed Quraishy (Sindh) Education & Health Sciences

Dr. Yasar Mehmood Yousafzai (KP) Medicine

Ms. Zeba Shahnaz (Sindh) Arts (Acting)

Abdul Majid Jahangir (Sindh) Arts (Acting)

Javed Mansoor Babar (KP) Arts (Drama Acting)

Habib-ur-Rehman Panezai (Balochistan) Arts (Drama Acting)

Fayaz Khan Khweshgi (KP) Arts (Singing)

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Khan (KP) Arts (Archeology)

Hameed Ullah Shah Hashmi (Punjab) Literature (Writer)

Dr. Yar Mohammad Maghmoom Khattak (KP) Literature (Writer)

Shah Mirza (Gilgit-Baltistan) Literature (Translation of Holy Qur’an in Shina Language)

Prof. Rehmatullah Dard (Late) (KP) Literature (Poetry)

Dr. Syed Faisal Mahmood (Sindh) Public Service

Muhammad Ilyas Ayub (AJ&K) Public Service

Syed Aamir Mahmood (Punjab) Public Service

Zubair Ali (KP) Public Service

Dr. Shahzad Akbar (KP) Public Service

Dr. Muhammad Farooq Uyghur (Balochistan) Public Service

Manzoor Ahmad (Gilgit-Baltistan) Public Service

Dr. Mumtaz Ahmed Khan (Azad Jammu & Kashmir) Public Service

Faisal Edhi (Sindh) Social Welfare

Prof. Dr. Shereen Khan (Balochistan) Social Welfare

Ms. Ghazala Juma Khan (Balochistan) Social Welfare

Suleman Khan Mehtarzai (Balochistan) Social Work/ Philanthropy

Capt (R) Muhammad Ilyas (Islamabad) Gallantry

Javaid Iqbal (Punjab) Gallantry

Zahid Latif Malik (Punjab) Gallantry

Farid Ahmed Khan (Punjab) Gallantry

Omar Saeed (Islamabad) Gallantry

Muhammad Aslam (Sindh) Gallantry

TAMGHA-I-QUAID-I-AZAM

Anumat Amat (Thailand) Services to Pakistan

Pakistan announces civilian award for Turkish professor

Pakistan on Friday announced its one of the highest civil awards for a Turkish scholar for his work to promote Urdu -- Pakistan's national language -- in Turkey.

President Arif Alvi announced Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam or Star of Excellence -- the country's third highest civil award -- for Prof. Celal Soydan, who teaches at the Department of Urdu Language and Literature at Istanbul University, state-run Paksitan Television reported.

This came on the occasion of the 74th independence day of Pakistan.

Soydan will be conferred with the medal on March 23 next year on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

He was the first Turk to have completed his Master’s Degree in Urdu from Punjab University Lahore in 1993. In 1994, he joined Ankara University, where he completed his doctorate in 1999 on Allama Mohammad Iqbal, Pakistan's national poet, and a 20th century philosopher.

Soydan headed the Ankara University's Department Urdu Language and Literature from 2005 to 2014.

In 2014, he joined Istanbul University, where he is currently teaching Urdu language and literature.

Soydan has also translated into Turkish the entire Diwan (collection of poetry) of Mirza Asadullah Ghalib -- the famous Indian poet of Urdu and Persian -- apart from translating the Urdu works of Sir Muhammad Iqbal.

Also, he is a co-author of Urdu-Turkish dictionary "Urdu Türkçe - Türkçe Urdu Sözlük" compiled in 2015.

Talking to Anadolu Agency, Soydan thanked Pakistani government for recognizing his work.

"It is a great honor for me," he said.

"Pakistan and Turkey share a long list of religious, cultural, and social similarities. I am happy that I have contributed to further strengthen these bonds," he maintained.