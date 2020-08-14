President Dr Arif Alvi Friday conferred Pakistan’s civil awards to 184 Pakistanis and foreigners in recognition of their services to Pakistan and showing excellence in their respective fields.
Among the civil awards conferred by the president on Independence day included Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Sitarah-e-Pakistan, Sitarah-e-Shujaat and Sitarah-e-Imtiaz. The other categories included Pride of Performance, Sitarah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Sitarah-e-Khidmat, Tamgha-e-Pakistan, Tamgha-e-Shujaat, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Tamgha-e-Quaid-e-Azam.
The investitures ceremony for the said awards would be held on March 23, 2021, according to a Cabinet Division press release.
Following is the list of the awards and the would-be recipients along with the fields they served in.
NISHAN-I-IMTIAZ
Sadeqain Naqvi Arts (Painting/Sculpture)
Prof. Shakir Ali Arts (Painting)
Zahoor ul Haq (Late) Arts (Painting/ Sculpture)
Ms. Abida Parveen Arts (Singing)
Dr. Jameel Jalibi
Muhammad Jameel Khan (Late) (Sindh) Literature (Critic/Historian)
Ahmad Faraz (Late) (KP) Literature (Poetry)
HILAL-I-IMTIAZ
Prof. Dr. Anwar ul Hassan Gillani (Sindh) Science (Pharmaceutical Sciences)
Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah (Punjab) Public Service
HILAL-I-QUAID-I-AZAM
Jack Ma (China) Services to Pakistan
SITARA-I-PAKISTAN
Kyu Jeong Lee (Korea) Services to Pakistan
Salma Ataullahjan (Canada) Services to Pakistan
SITARA-I-SHUJA’AT
Jawwad Qamar (Punjab) Gallantry
Safia (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
Hayatullah (KP) Gallantry
Malik Sardar Khan (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
Mumtaz Khan Dawar (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
Hayat Ullah Khan Dawar Hurmaz (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
Malik Muhammad Niaz Khan (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
Sepoy Akhtar Khan (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
Muhammad Naveed Sadiq (Punjab) Gallantry
Mahar Muhammad Yasir Manzoor (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry
Shafqat Ullah Malik (KP) Gallantry
Prof. Dr. Mustafa Kamal Pasha (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry
Prof. Hafiz Maqsood Ahmad (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry
Dr. Bashir Ahmad (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry
Dr. Khalid Masood Qaisrani (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry
Dr. Muhammad Asif (Shaheed) (Punjab) Gallantry
Dr. Shafqatullah (Shaheed) (Sindh) Gallantry
Dr. Younas Channa (Shaheed) (Sindh) Gallantry
Dr. Wilayat Ali Gopang (Shaheed) (Sindh) Gallantry
Prof. Dr. Muhammad Javed (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
Dr. Munir Khan (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
Dr. Usama Riaz (Shaheed) (Gilgit-Baltistan) Gallantry
Malik Ashder (Shaheed) (Gilgit-Baltistan) Gallantry
Dr. Muhammad Ikhlaq (Shaheed) (Azad Jammu & Kashmir) Gallantry
SITARA-I-IMTIAZ
Abdul Hamid (Punjab) Science (Physics)
Raja Shahid Nazir (Punjab) Engineering (Mechanical)
Abdul Majeed Tilokar (Punjab) Engineering (Metallurgy)
Dr. Sajid Baloch (Punjab) Engineering (Electronics)
Naeem Ullah Dar (Punjab) Engineering (Mechanical)
Haider Ali Bhatty (Punjab) Engineering (Aerospace)
Muhammad Saleem (Punjab) Engineering (Chemical)
Amin Bahadur (KP) Engineering (Mechanical)
Faizan Mansoor (Islamabad) Engineering (Nuclear Safety Regulation)
Muhammad Aniq (Sindh) Engineering (Civil)
Prof. Dr. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui (Late) (Sindh) Education
Prof. Dr. Farhan Saif (Punjab) Education
Bushra Ansari (Sindh) Arts (Acting)
Talat Hussain (Sindh) Arts (Acting)
Muhammad Imran Qureshi (Punjab) Arts (Miniature/ Painting)
Sultana Siddiqui (Sindh) Arts (Drama Writer/Director/Producer)
Syed Farooq Qaiser (Punjab) Arts (Puppeteer/Writer)
Naeem Altaf Bukhari (Punjab) Arts (Anchorperson)
Abdul Qadir (Late) Sports (Cricket)
Sr. Ruth Lewis (Late) Public Service
Brig. Rana Arfan Shakeel Ramay (Punjab) Public Service
Lt. Col. Farooq Shahbaz (Punjab) Public Service
Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood (Sindh) Public Service
Sabina Khatri Public Service
Ahmed Irfan Aslam Public Service
Adnan Asdar Ali (Sindh) Philanthropy
Pir Syed Lakht e Hassanain (Punjab) Philanthropy
PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR
PRIDE OF PERFORMANCE
Ms. Ruth Wenny Lekardal (Sweden) Services to Pakistan
Liaqat Ali (Punjab) Science (Laser & Optics)
Dr. Muhammad Fuzail (KP) Science (Chemistry)
Dr. Kiran Iqbal (Sindh) Science (Chemistry)
Dr. Qurrat-ul-Ain (KP) Science (Plasma Physics)
Inam Ur Rehman (Punjab) Engineering (Nuclear)
Munir Ahmed (Punjab) Engineering (Process Control & Aging Management)
Dr. Shakeel Abbas Rofi (Sindh) Engineering (Nuclear)
Umar Asghar (Punjab) Engineering (Electrical)
Dr. Muhammad Mazhar Iqbal (Punjab) Engineering (Chemical)
Dr. Amir Shahzad (Punjab) Engineering
Zahid Noor Peracha (Sindh) Engineering (Electronics)
Saleem Akhtar (Punjab) Engineering (Mechanical)
Prof. Dr. Khalid Masud Gondal (Punjab) Education
Prof. Dr. Raisa Begum Gul (KP) Education (Nursing)
Naimatullah alias Naimat Sarhadi (KP) Arts (Film Acting)
Ms. Saima Shah alias Resham (Punjab) Arts (Film Acting)
Humayun Saeed (Sindh) Arts (Acting)
Ms. Sakina Samo (Sindh) Arts (Acting)
Muhammad Ali Shyhaki (Sindh) Arts (Singing)
Ms. Soraiya Khan (Mahjabeen Qazalbash) (KP) Arts (Singing)
Krishan Gee (Late) (Punjab) Arts (Singing)
Ali Zafar (Punjab) Arts (Singing)
Ms. Hina Nasrullah (Punjab) Arts (Sufi Singer/ Naat Khuwan)
Daryan Khan (Balochistan) Arts (Musical Instruments Maker)
Zulfiqar Ali Lund (Sindh) Arts (Instrumentalist)
Dr. Abdul Qudoos Arif (Dr. A.Q. Arif) (Sindh) Arts (Painting)
Muhammad Baqir (Punjab) Arts (Fresco Painting)
Shafique Farooqi (Punjab) Arts (Painting/Calligraphy)
Muhammad Faheem (KP) Arts (Wood Lacque)
Sarmad Sehbai (Islamabad) Arts (Play Writer/ Director/Poet)
Asif Ali Khan (Santoo) (Punjab) Arts (Qawwali)
Ms. Indu Mariam Mitha (Punjab) Arts (Choreography)
Muhammad Yousuf (Yousuf Gichki) (Balochistan) Literature (Writer)
Ms. Mahtab Mahboob (Sindh) Literature (Writer)
Mirza Athar Baig (Punjab) Literature (Writer)
Abaseen Yousufzai (KP) Literature (Writer)
Taj Muhammad Joyo (Taj Joyo) (Sindh) Literature (Poetry/Writer)
Dr. Muhammad Aslam Ansari (Punjab) Literature (Poetry/Writer)
Farhan Mehboob (KP) Sports (Squash)
Muhammad Irfan (Punjab) Sports (Kabaddi)
Haider Ali (Punjab) Sports (Paralympic Athlete)
Maulana Tariq Jamil (Punjab) Religious Scholar
Abdul Majid Qureshi (KP) Social Work
SITARA-I-QUAID-I-AZAM
Ying Yong (China) Services to Pakistan
Li Fangron (China) Services to Pakistan
Lei Mingshan (China) Services to Pakistan
Prof. Dr. Celal Soydan (Turkey) Services to Pakistan
Dr. Tariq Shafi (Late) (UK) Services to Pakistan
Mian Faisal Rashid (UK) Services to Pakistan
SITARA-I-KHIDMAT
Richard Geary Horwitz (USA) Services to Pakistan
TAMGHA-I-PAKISTAN
Ms. Jane Teller (Denmark) Services to Pakistan
TAMGHA-I-SHUJA’AT
Muhammad Rafiq (Pakistan) Gallantry
Fida Hussain (Gilgit-Baltistan) Gallantry
Ali Aftab Tarar (Punjab) Gallantry
Syed Shahzad Hassan (Punjab) Gallantry
Haroon Rashid Khan (KP) Gallantry
Fakhr u Din (Punjab) Gallantry
Mian Khan (Punjab) Gallantry
Muhammad Faheem Raza Khan(Sindh) Gallantry
Malik Wasid Khan (KP) Gallantry
Molvi Gul Dad Khan (KP) Gallantry
Malik Aslam Noor Khan (KP) Gallantry
Muhammad Rafi (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
Daud Khan (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
Alam Zeb (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
Allah Rakha (Late) (Azad Jammu & Kashmir) Gallantry
Ms. Shakeela Naz (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
Guncha Sartaj (Shaheed) (KP) Gallantry
Atezaz Ahmed Goraya (Balochistan) Gallantry
Sajid Khan Mahmond (KP) Gallantry
SIP. Shahid Ali (Shaheed) Gallantry
Muhammad Iftikhar (Shaheed) Gallantry
Khuda Yar (Shaheed) Gallantry
Hassan Ali (Shaheed) Gallantry
TAMGHA-I-IMTIAZ
Muhammad Suleman Mahsud (Pakistani) Services to Pakistan
Muhammad Junaid (Pakistani) Services to Pakistan
Muhammad Tahir Javed (USA) Services to Pakistan
Dr. Navida Nasir (Punjab) Science (Chemistry)
Zafar Iqbal Baig (Punjab) Science (Chemistry)
Dr. Manzoor Hussain (Punjab) Agriculture Science
Prof. Dr. Asif Ali (Punjab) Agriculture/Plant Breeding & Genetics
Dr. Faisal Shahzad (Punjab) Material Sciences
Dr. Syed Shabbar Abbas Rizvi (Islamabad) Engineering (Material Sciences)
Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi (Punjab) Engineering (Mining)
Muhammad Rizwan Ul Haq (Punjab) Engineering (Chemical)
Muhammad Ajmal (Punjab) Engineering (Electronics)
Dr. Ali Kamran (KP) Engineering (Aerospace)
Dr. Nasir Majid Mirza (Punjab) Education
Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi (Punjab) Education
Prof. Dr. Nouman Ahmed (Sindh) Education
Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saeed Quraishy (Sindh) Education & Health Sciences
Dr. Yasar Mehmood Yousafzai (KP) Medicine
Ms. Zeba Shahnaz (Sindh) Arts (Acting)
Abdul Majid Jahangir (Sindh) Arts (Acting)
Javed Mansoor Babar (KP) Arts (Drama Acting)
Habib-ur-Rehman Panezai (Balochistan) Arts (Drama Acting)
Fayaz Khan Khweshgi (KP) Arts (Singing)
Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Khan (KP) Arts (Archeology)
Hameed Ullah Shah Hashmi (Punjab) Literature (Writer)
Dr. Yar Mohammad Maghmoom Khattak (KP) Literature (Writer)
Shah Mirza (Gilgit-Baltistan) Literature (Translation of Holy Qur’an in Shina Language)
Prof. Rehmatullah Dard (Late) (KP) Literature (Poetry)
Dr. Syed Faisal Mahmood (Sindh) Public Service
Muhammad Ilyas Ayub (AJ&K) Public Service
Syed Aamir Mahmood (Punjab) Public Service
Zubair Ali (KP) Public Service
Dr. Shahzad Akbar (KP) Public Service
Dr. Muhammad Farooq Uyghur (Balochistan) Public Service
Manzoor Ahmad (Gilgit-Baltistan) Public Service
Dr. Mumtaz Ahmed Khan (Azad Jammu & Kashmir) Public Service
Faisal Edhi (Sindh) Social Welfare
Prof. Dr. Shereen Khan (Balochistan) Social Welfare
Ms. Ghazala Juma Khan (Balochistan) Social Welfare
Suleman Khan Mehtarzai (Balochistan) Social Work/ Philanthropy
Capt (R) Muhammad Ilyas (Islamabad) Gallantry
Javaid Iqbal (Punjab) Gallantry
Zahid Latif Malik (Punjab) Gallantry
Farid Ahmed Khan (Punjab) Gallantry
Omar Saeed (Islamabad) Gallantry
Muhammad Aslam (Sindh) Gallantry
TAMGHA-I-QUAID-I-AZAM
Anumat Amat (Thailand) Services to Pakistan
Pakistan announces civilian award for Turkish professor
Pakistan on Friday announced its one of the highest civil awards for a Turkish scholar for his work to promote Urdu -- Pakistan's national language -- in Turkey.
President Arif Alvi announced Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam or Star of Excellence -- the country's third highest civil award -- for Prof. Celal Soydan, who teaches at the Department of Urdu Language and Literature at Istanbul University, state-run Paksitan Television reported.
This came on the occasion of the 74th independence day of Pakistan.
Soydan will be conferred with the medal on March 23 next year on the occasion of Pakistan Day.
He was the first Turk to have completed his Master’s Degree in Urdu from Punjab University Lahore in 1993. In 1994, he joined Ankara University, where he completed his doctorate in 1999 on Allama Mohammad Iqbal, Pakistan's national poet, and a 20th century philosopher.
Soydan headed the Ankara University's Department Urdu Language and Literature from 2005 to 2014.
In 2014, he joined Istanbul University, where he is currently teaching Urdu language and literature.
Soydan has also translated into Turkish the entire Diwan (collection of poetry) of Mirza Asadullah Ghalib -- the famous Indian poet of Urdu and Persian -- apart from translating the Urdu works of Sir Muhammad Iqbal.
Also, he is a co-author of Urdu-Turkish dictionary "Urdu Türkçe - Türkçe Urdu Sözlük" compiled in 2015.
Talking to Anadolu Agency, Soydan thanked Pakistani government for recognizing his work.
"It is a great honor for me," he said.
"Pakistan and Turkey share a long list of religious, cultural, and social similarities. I am happy that I have contributed to further strengthen these bonds," he maintained.