Punjab reported 128 new coronavirus cases and one death over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the

province to 94,993 and fatalities to 2,180.

A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said that as many as 80,8169 samples have been tested for COVID-19 across the province, out of which 94,993 turned out to be positive.

In last 24 hours a patient died of COVID-19 in the province, spokesperson said.

A total of 86,404 patients have recuperated from the disease thus far, the statement said.