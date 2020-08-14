Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Interior Thursday strongly condemned a major cyber attack by hostile Indian spy networks targeting Pakistan’s military and government officials.

Senator A. Rehman Malik while chairing the meeting said that India was “involved in cybercrimes worldwide and stealing sensitive national data of various countries for different nefarious activities.”

He said that Indian hackers used to steal data of different countries and sell it to rival countries and the data of individuals is used for blackmailing. He informed the meeting that met at the parliament house that he had raised this matter in committee meetings back in 2018 on July 20 and 24 directing the Ministry of Interior to take extra-ordinary measures to block such attacks.

He appreciated the Pakistan intelligence agencies to have identified this major cyber attack by Indian intelligence agencies involving a range of cybercrimes. He advised the government to write to Secretary General Interpol against Indian cyber terrorism against various sovereign states and to take action against India for cyber terrorism. He advised the Ministry of Interior to direct all the departments to establish iron curtains to protect national data.

The committee also unanimously adopted resolution felicitating nation on the auspicious day of independence and resolving commitment to serve Pakistan to the best of their abilities as a dignified and independent nation.

The committee also strongly condemned the ongoing Indian curfew in Indian Occupied Kashmir and urged the government to take more rigorous actions to counter the propaganda and illegal moves of the Indian government and take Prime Minister Narednra Modi to International Court of Justice and UN Security Council.

At the onset of the meeting, Senator A. Rehman Malik moved the resolution which was unanimously adopted by the committee.

The committee discussed the issue of placing Pakistan’s name of Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s grey list.

Rehman Malik expressed that FATF was playing a discriminatory role as it was victimizing Pakistan while favouring India. He informed the members that he as chairman had written a letter to FATF President to remove Pakistan’s name from its grey list and proceed against Prime Minister Modi for his role in money laundering and terror financing adding but discriminatory treatment was being meted out to Pakistan only.

He said that as policy making body and business group, FATF has no right to put any country in grey list or black list. He urged the government to question the legitimacy of global anti-money laundering watchdog in the next meeting on the issue.