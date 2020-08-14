Share:

MIRPURKHAS/DADU - Preparations to celebrate the country’s Independence Day today (on Friday) were at their peak on Thursday. Various organisations plan to take out rallies on the big day while main event would be held at Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office where the national flag would be hoisted.

Commissioner and deputy commissioner, Mirpurkhas besides other district government officials would attend the programme. National songs would be played following the flag hoisting.

Ordinary people, too, have decorated their homes with national flags to celebrate the occasion.

Rallies would also be taken out in Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Jhuddo, Naokot, Tando Jan Muhammad, Jhilori, Sindhri, Hingorno and other towns and cities.

All set to celebrate Independence Day in Dadu

Almost every nook and corner of Dadu city has been decorated with national flags and colourful buntings as the nation is set to celebrate its 73rd Independence Day today (August 14).

In this connection, the district administration will organise main event here at the office of DG HDA where national flag will be hoisted at around 8am while the national anthem and songs will be played afterwards. Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch will be the chief guest on the occasion, while DIG Naeem Ahmed Shaikh would attend the programme as a guest of honor.

All district administration officers, members of the civil society and ordinary citizens are expected to attend the event, in which tableaus will also be presented to pay tributes to the national heroes.

The deputy commissioner has already directed all officers to attend the Independence Day ceremony along with their subordinates.

Shopkeepers protest against seizure of their goods

Scores of shopkeepers of Hilal Market, Mirpurkhas held a demonstration here on Thursday to protest against raids on their shops by Customs officials. The protesters, carrying banners and placards in their hands, raised slogans against the department officials.

Later, talking to newsmen, the protesters said that Customs Hyderabad officials carried out raids on the godowns of three persons namely Ibrar, Saleem and Faheem in Hilal Market on Thursday morning, and seized Indian Gutka, Nut and cigarettes on the grounds of non-payment of customs duty on these goods.

Rejecting the charges of non-payment of duty, they demanded the higher authorities take immediate notice of the situation and ensure that their goods were returned to them. It may be recalled here that Customs Hyderabad officials had conducted raids on godowns in Hilal Market and recovered Indian Gutka, Nut and cigarettes of worth over Rs2 million from there.

DC hints at strict action against troublemakers during Muharram

Deputy Commissioner (DC) district Naushehro Feroze Captain (r) Bilal Shahid Rao has expressed the resolve that the code of conduct issued by Sindh Home Department for maintaining peace and order in Muharram-ul-Haram would be fully implemented in letter and spirit throughout the district.

Presiding over a meeting on Thursday, the DC said that strict action would be taken against those making provocative speeches while pamphlets, cassettes and slogans bearing provocative and objectionable material and use of arms would be completely banned across the district.