ISLAMABAD - The administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has barred several ulema belonging to different sects from delivering speech/sermon in the capital city so as to avoid animosity and hatred and maintain public order during the month of Muharram.

According to an order issued by District Magistrate Islamabad, he was informed by Islamabad police that the said persons are sectarian agitators, firebrand speakers and likely to indulge in sectarian activities, deliver provocative sectarian speeches/sermons aiming to create animosity and hatred between various religious sects, which can be prejudicial to the maintenance of public peace and order. “In the current security environment of ICT coupled with threat perception of terrorism, it is apprehended that any breakdown of law and order due to sectarian violence may be used by terrorist as an opportunity to achieve their objectives,” said the order.

The Deoband sect ulema who have been barred from speech include Maulana Abdul Aziz (Mohtamim Madrassa Jamia Hafsa, sector G-7/3-2, Islamabad), Maulana Abdul Razzaq Haideri (Khateeb Masjid Abdullah Bin Masood, G-9 Markaz, Islamabad), Maulana Abdul Rehman Muaviah (Rahmani Masjid, Aabpara) and Qari Ahsan Ullah (Masjid Qasim, Sector F-8/3 Islamabad).

Brelvi sect ulema include Qari Waseem Abbasi (President Sunni Tehreek, Mohtamim Madrissa Anwar-ul-Islam, Ali Pur), Maulana Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain Kazmi (Masjid Hanfia, Bari Imam, Islamabad), and Rizwan Saifi (General Secretary Tehreek e Labaik Pakistan, Lehtrar Road, Ali Pur).

Shia ulema include Allama Sheikh Mohsin Ali Najfi (Mohtamim Madrissa Jamia Ahl-e-Bait, sector F-7/4, Islamabad), Agha Shifa Najfi (Khateeb Masjid Imambargah Imam Al-Sadiq sector G-9/2, Islamabad), Allam Raja Nasir Abbas (General Secretary Masjlis Wahdat-e-Muslimin, Pakistan, Kuri Road), Allama Muhammad Ameen Shaheedi (leader Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimin Pakistan), and Allama Basharat Imami (President Tehreek-e-Nifaz-Fiqah Jafaria, Tarlai).

These persons would not deliver speeches/sermons at any public/religious gathering within the revenue limits of district Islamabad for a period of two months, according to the Order.