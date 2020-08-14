Share:

KARACHI - Like elsewhere in Pakistan, special events would be held in all Sindh government offices on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan, to mark the day with enthusiasm and national spirit, said Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

In a statement on Thursday, Nasir paid rich tributes and salutations to the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and all the leaders of Pakistan Movement.

Nasir paid tribute to the Armed Forces of Pakistan and said that the sacrifices of the brave soldiers for the sake of national security and survival were invaluable and even the Nation’s children were with the Pakistan Army.

The information minister said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and his entire family sacrificed for the survival of Pakistan. He was martyred and today his grandson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also fighting for the promotion of democracy.

According to Nasir, Independence Day was the great blessing for which millions of lives were sacrificed, many mothers showered their tears, many wives become widows and many children became orphans and then this great gift was bestowed.