The novel coronavirus claimed six more lives and infected at least 343 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, CM Murad Ali Shah said that six more people died from the COVID during past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2,313.

He said that 343 new coronavirus cases emerged in Sindh, taking the total number of infections across the province to 125,632.

"Currently, 4,294 patients are under treatment, of them 210 are in critical condition, and 42 on ventilators," he added. The chief minister said that 101 more people recuperated from the disease during the past 24 hours as the number of people defeating the deadly virus has surged to 119,025.