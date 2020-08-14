Share:

ISLAMABAD - The imports of spices into the country witnessed increase of 6.96 per cent during the fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Pakistan imported Spices of worth US $ 173.807 million during July-June (2019-20) as compared to the imports of US $162.490 million during July-June (2018-19), showing growth of 6.96 per cent, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, Pakistan imported 140,712 metric tonnes of spices during the period under review as compared to the imports of 136,863 metric tonnes during corresponding period of last year, showing increase of 2.81 per cent in term of quantity. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the spice imports also witness increased of 32.89 per cent during June 2020 as compared to the imports of the same month of last year.