ISLAMABAD - Dozens of students allegedly affected by downgrading of Cambridge Assessment International Examination (CAIE) procedure on Thursday protested here and declared the downgrading in results as discrimination with Pakistani candidates.
Students along with their parents carrying placards on downgrading of results by CAIE staged a protest outside National Press Club (NPC).
A statement released by the protesting students and parents said that international students from some 160 countries, many from South Asia and Africa, have been treated very differently and with extreme bias.
It said that international schools had submitted expected grades and in some cases A* students have been awarded ‘F’ grades by the CAIE.
“CAIE has not given the same level of consideration to those international students and the students don’t have a right to individual appeal,” statement said.
It said that CAIE have issued a statement on Facebook detailing how fair their marking system is and have so far, ignored parent and student objections. These students have no voice which makes it easy for the CAIE to carry on with ‘business as usual’ without acknowledging the unfair and biased treatment for which many thousands of kids will suffer the consequences for the rest of their lives.