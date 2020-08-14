Share:

Turkey on Friday slammed the recent deal between the UAE and Israel and said it ignores the willpower of Palestine.

"The UAE, which is pursuing secret ambitions over a US plan that is stillborn and null and void, ignores the willpower of Palestine," read a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Expressing support to the people and the administration of Palestine on their reactions against the recent deal, Turkey also expressed serious concerns over the UAE aiming to unilaterally abolish the Arab Peace Plan.

"With that being the case, there is no credibility in presenting the trilateral declaration as a support to the Palestinian cause," the communique read.

The ministry statement also noted that the UAE administration "has no authority to negotiate with Israel on behalf of Palestine without consent from its people and administration, regarding vital matters."

"Neither history nor the collective conscience of the region will ever forget and forgive the hypocritical behavior of the UAE, which is trying to depict the deal as a sacrifice for Palestine, when in reality it is a betrayal to the Palestinian cause for its own narrow interests," it added.

Israel and the UAE on have agreed to normalize relations, US President Donald Trump said Thursday, in a move forestalling Israel's controversial plans to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

The development marks only the third time an Arab nation has opened full diplomatic ties with Israel, and the Emirates is now the first Gulf Arab state to do so. Other Arab nations with diplomatic ties with Israel are Egypt and Jordan.

Jordan: Israel must choose between just peace, conflict

Israel should choose between a just peace and the option to continue the conflict, a top Jordanian diplomat said Thursday, referring to an agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel to normalize ties.

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi said in a statement that the impact of the deal on peace efforts is linked to the actions that Israel will take.

The Jewish state and energy-rich Gulf state have agreed to normalize relations, US President Donald Trump said Thursday, with Tel Aviv agreeing to delay its controversial plans to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

"If Israel sees the agreement as an incentive for the end of the occupation and the return of the Palestinian people's right to freedom and to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with Eastern Jerusalem as its capital, the region will move towards a just peace. However, if Israel does not do this, the conflict will deepen and threaten the whole region," al-Safadi said.

The Islamic Action Front, the political arm of Jordan's Muslim Brotherhood group, described the deal as "stabbing the Palestinian issue."

In a statement, the political party said the deal meant "betraying the nations who oppose any normalization with the Zionist enemy."

The attitude of Palestine and Jordan against the annexation plan is the reason that pushed Israel to back down from its implementation, the statement said, adding some of the Arab regimes "gave the green light to Israel" in implementing plans to eliminate the Palestinian issue.

Noting that the agreement does not represent the attitude of the UAE people supporting the Palestinian issue, it said the UAE's step was "a dark day in the history of the Arab nations."

The Islamic Action Front also urged the UAE to take a step back from the move, which was a result of the normalization work with Israel "secretly conducted for years."

Israel and the UAE reached a historic deal Thursday that will restore diplomatic ties between them. The Emirates became the third Arab country to recognize Israel after Jordan and Egypt.

The deal was brokered by Trump in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

While the deal has been welcomed by some nations, it has sparked tremendous outrage in most Muslim countries.

Libya: UAE-Israel deal 'betrayal that doesn't surprise'

The agreement reached Thursday between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel to normalize relations is a form of betrayal, said a top Libyan official.

Speaking to Al-Jazeera TV, Mohamed Amari Zayed, a member of the Libyan Presidential Council, said "this is a betrayal of the UAE state that doesn't surprise. With its destructive role in Libya, Syria and Yemen, it is a natural result of the embargo imposed on Qatar, Palestine and the independent nations of the region."

Israel and the UAE have agreed to normalize relations, US President Donald Trump said Thursday, with Tel Aviv agreeing to delay its controversial plans to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

Zayed described the UAE's step as "another stab in the back of the [Muslim] Ummah."

"The recent losses of the Islamic Ummah as a result of this policy of the UAE are much higher than the Zionist regime killed and displaced in the last 50 years," he said.

Under the UAE-Israel deal, Israel will "suspend" plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank "and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world," according to a joint statement by the US, UAE and Israel.

The UAE, the foremost financial, political and military supporter of warlord Khalifa Haftar, leader of the illegitimate armed forces in eastern Libya, sent thousands of mercenaries affiliated with the Russian private army Wagner Group as well as Syrian fighters and Sudanese militias to fight in the ranks of Haftar.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive by forces loyal to Haftar.

The UN recognizes the government headed by Fayez al-Sarraj as the country's legitimate authority as it has battled Haftar's militias since April 2019 in a conflict that has taken more than 1,000 lives.

Yemen supports Palestine amid UAE-Israel deal

Yemen’s government has opposed Thursday’s deal between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel to normalize ties, saying it will continue to support the Palestinian cause.

“As the Republic of Yemen, our stance on the Palestinian cause and the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people is the same and will not change,” Yemeni Foreign Minister Mohammad al-Hadhrami said on Twitter.

He stressed that the people of Yemen will continue to defend the rights of Palestinians.

The Houthi administration, which is not recognized by the international community, also rejected the US-brokered deal.

The agreement is “a challenge against all Muslims and free people in the world,” Dhaifullah al-Shami, so-called information minister for the Houthis, told Houthi-run broadcaster al-Masira.

He termed the proclamation of direct relations between the UAE and “Zionist enemies” a “disgrace.”

US President Donald Trump announced the deal Thursday, in a move forestalling Israel's controversial plans to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

A joint statement from the US, UAE, and Israel said the “breakthrough” will promote “peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders,” referring to Trump, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The UAE News Agency also touted the agreement as a step towards bilateral relations.

The development marks only the third time an Arab nation has opened full diplomatic ties with Israel, also making the UAE the very first Gulf Arab state to do so. The other Arab nations with diplomatic ties with Israel are Egypt and Jordan.

Palestinian groups have denounced the new agreement, saying it does nothing to serve the Palestinian cause and ignores the rights of the Palestinian people.

The UAE peace deal with Israel is a “treacherous stab in the back of the Palestinian people,” Hamas said in a statement.