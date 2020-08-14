Share:

KHAIRPUR - Pronouncing the verdict in a murder case on Thursday, judge of a model court, Khairpur Gull Zamir Solangi handed down death penalty to two real brothers, namely Sayed Nadir Ali Shah and Sayed Bhulley Shah, s/o Sayed Sultan Shah, and awarded life imprisonment to their three other brothers, namely Sayed Akhtar Shah, Sayed Nazir Shah and Sayed Mithal Shah. The court also imposed fine of Rs100000/- each, adding in case of non-payment of fine, each accused will spend six months more in jail.

According to reports, the convicts had opened fire at their rivals near Sanwalo Jamali over a land dispute some nine years ago, killing one villager Mureed Hussain Jamali while injuring two others namely Dili Jan Jamali and Bhai Khan Jamali. The court also awarded six-year jail term to accused Bhulley Shah.