ISLAMABAD - Pakistan, who is desperately making efforts to boost its exports in the world markets, needs to strengthen its strategy to promote agricultural products to enhance exports to China.

“Agriculture is one of the key cooperation industries under the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and both Pakistan and China are to strengthening agricultural industry cooperation,” said Gu Wenliang, Agriculture Commissioner at Embassy of China to Pakistan, at a webinar held by the Vehari Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

According to Gu, Chinese enterprisers are being encouraged to invest in Pakistan and set up joint ventures with potential local partners.

The agricultural industry cooperation will not only increase Pakistan’s yields of crops and keep its food security, but also improve its agricultural products exports to China and other countries and regions.

He pointed out that there is a great potential for China-Pak agricultural cooperation in the areas including wheat, rice and cotton.

He also said that the greenhouse planting can also promote the development of vegetables, edible fungus and flowers in Pakistan.

“Now green pesticides and organic fertilizers are being promoted to reduce pollution from agricultural non-point source,” he said.

The enterprises are welcomed to invest in Pakistan to set up meat processing factories and then exports processed meat to China and Middle East countries.

In addition, Gu also gavee some suggestions for China-Pak agricultural cooperation and said that both the two governments should roll out favourable policies in finance and tax to encourage enterprises’ investment and cooperation in agriculture sector.