ISLAMABAD - World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday donated Interagency Emergency Health Kit (IEHK) and IEC Material to National Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Network (NHEPRN) to support the response and relief efforts in the wake of the recent floods.
WHO Representative, Dr. Palitha Mahipala handed over the kits and IEC Material to Dr. Sabina Durani, Director of NEHPRN. The handing-over ceremony took place at the WHO Country Office, Islamabad.
WHO donation includes 15 IEHK 2015, Basic Module which contain medical supplies for 3000 people for one month to meet different health needs in humanitarian emergencies and disasters. It also includes one hundred thousand printed copies of IEC Material which focuses on transmission of Dengue, its prevention, symptoms, and immediate treatment.
Recently, the provincial office of WHO Kyber Pakhtunkhwa donated 15 IEHK kits to Department of Healt, KP whereas Balochistan’s WHO office donated 40 IEHK kits to Health Department in Balochistan to handle the emergencies.
In Pakistan, every year floods bring death and destruction in most parts of the country. Flash floods disrupt social and economic fabric of the society as well as disturb the ecosystem functions and biodiversity.
As a result of floods, immediate danger to communities is in the form of physical injury, loss of life, damage to infrastructure, mass migration and the increase in the number of the risk of water-borne diseases.
WHO kits contain medical supplies which will help doctors to treat the flood affectees in the emergency. Usually, flood affectees contract many water-borne diseases.