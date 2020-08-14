Share:

ATTOCK - Deputy General Secretary PTI Women Wing (North Punjab) Sumera Raza has said that women played a vital role during Independence Movement for independence and remained shoulder to shoulder with Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. She was addressing newly elected members of PTI Women Wing Attock chapter which included District President Sadaf Zahra Naqvi and others.

Sumera Raza said that this government is ensuring of all rights to women and efforts are being made to empower them in every field. She congratulated the newly elected women members and emphasised upon them to play their role in solving the problems of the women of their area. District President Women Wing Attock Sadaf Zahra Naqvi and Focal Person PTI Attock Syed Khawar Abbas Bokhari in their address highlighted the role of women in the development and prosperity of the nation.