ISLAMABAD – Majlis-e-Aza will be held under the patronage of Mrs Aun Muhammad Rizvi at Imambargah Abu Muhammad Rizvi at 3’oclock on first of Islamic month of Safar.

On the occasion, Kiran Rizvi would present eulogy to Imam Hussain (RA) and the innocent martyrs of Karbala. Haseen Zahra Abidi, sister of Allama Irfan Haider Abidi, will address the congregation. Taboot Hadhrat Sakina (RA) and Gehwara Hadhrat Ali Asghar (RA) will be taken out at the end of the Majlis, while Anjuman Haseena will organise mourning.