MAILSI - While appreciating the media role for the progress, integrity and solidarity of the country, DPO Shakir Hussain Dawar has stressed the need for better coordination between the police and media to promote the culture of confidence and understanding.

He was addressing an open court in village Dokota here the other day. He said that basic responsibility of the police was to protect life, honour and property of the common man which could only be guaranteed with the active cooperation of media through positive criticism.

He said that the district police want to solve the public problems at their doorsteps and the doors of DPO office were always open for them.

The DPO said that the implication of innocent people in cases was great injustice and people should avoid this malpractice. He emphasised that the police should not abuse its powers and utilize all energies and resources for ensuring early and smooth provision of justice to the oppressed and needy people.

On the occasion, Muhammad Hussain, Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Aftab, Mumtaz Hussain, Shehzad Anwar, Naseem bibi, Hashim Ali, and Seema Bibi submitted complaints on different issues.

He assured the complainants of the resolution to their issues within a week and the police officers would themselves report him about the progress.

DSP Dawood Hasnain, SHO Sadiq Balooch, SHO Sadiq Dogar and Media Coordinator Rana Mubeen were also presented on the occasion.