PARIS: “A dry martini. Just hand it to me, and I’ll do the shaking myself.” This, according to British doctors, is somewhat how James Bond would have been in real life. 007 boozed so much that in all reality he would have had the tremulous hands of a chronic alcoholic, according to an offbeat study published by the British Medical Journal (BMJ).

If statistics are any guide, Bond would have died from alcohol- and tobacco-related diseases in his mid-fifties, it says. And the paper darkly questions Bond’s supposed success as a womaniser. Given the vast quantities of drink he consumed before bedding a conquest, the evidence may not have stood up, it says.–AFP