Lahore - Matloob Ahmed of Garrison Golf Club and Shafiq Masih of Lahore Gymkhana emerged as joint leaders at the end of the first round of the professionals section here at the Lahore Gymkhana golf course on Friday.

During the 18 holes, Matloob and Shafiq were models of excellence, performing to perfection and looking awesome in every aspect of the game which included power-packed hitting off the tees. Matloob and Shafiq came up with similar rounds of gross 68, four under par. Matloob’s had birdies on holes 1 and 7, and then three in a row on holes 15, 16 and 17. The regulation pars totaled 12 and just one bogie on the 10th hole while Shafiq rolled in birdies on holes 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 16 and 17 (seven in all), accompanied by eight pars and three bogies on holes 6, 9, and 13.

Safdar Khan of Gujranwala Golf Club had a score of gross 70, two under par. He put up an laudable display with four birdies on holes 11, 14, 15 and 16 and 13 pars. He faced a mishap on the 17th hole, a small par 3, which he double bogied. Shabbir Iqbal lagged behind at a score of par 72. In the amateur section, the leader after 18 holes was M Rehman of Royal Palm Golf Club. with gross score of 72 and following him is Waleed Zubair (Gymkhana) at 74.