Rawalpindi - Students and their parents have voiced strong protest against imposition of theatre fund at the rate of Rs 20 per student by district education department in all the schools of district Rawalpindi in connivance with an NGO.

Sources said that education department Rawalpindi had awarded contract to an NGO for staging plays in connection with campaign for awareness of knowledge and anti-dengue steps. It has been made binding on headmaster of every school to collect theatre fee from every student of respective school at the rate of Rs 20 each and make payment of this fund equal to the total students of respective school to the NGO.

District education department has evolved plan to issue written orders to headmasters and headmistresses of all the educational institutions in district Rawalpindi for collection of theatre fund and for allowing the NGO to stage dramas in their respective schools.

Meanwhile, entry test for appointment of teachers against 673 vacant posts in district Rawalpindi will be held on December 26, 27 and 28. Roll number slips to 25,000 applicants have been issued and the candidates who obtain 50 per cent marks in the test will be considered successful and they will be called for interview. These recruitments are being made against the vacant posts of teachers in BPS 9, 14 and 16.

Ban has been imposed on entry of unauthorised persons and bringing books, mobile phones and calculators in test centres under section 144.



Interviews in respect of the candidates who pass the test will take place in the last week of January. The appointment letters to successful candidates will be issued in February.