Kandhkot - 12th of Rabiul Awwal was celebrated with religious enthusiasm and fervour across Kashmore on Monday.

Celebrations of Milad began soon after Fajr prayers. Hundreds of big and small processions of devotees were taken out from Kandhkot, Kashmore, Tangwani, Ghouspur, Guddu, Badani, Buxapur and adjoining small towns and villages.

The main procession, taken out from Masjid Noor-e- Mustafa, was led by Maulana Yar Mohammad Suhryani, Maulana Mazhar Ali Sikandri, Maulvi Zainul Abidin , Maulvi Wali Mohammad and Bijli Fakeer.

The procession, after passing through traditional routes, finally culminated at City Park where renowned scholars and clerics read verses from the holy Quran and recited Naats.

In their speeches, they shed light on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

A number of devotees were carrying placards and banners in their hands, and they were also shouting slogans to express their love for Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Different gatherings were arranged in different localities and houses, at which men, women and children recited Naat and also offered Nawafils.

After the procession was over, scholars also distributed food, sweets and gifts among people, especially among children. Whereas hotels, restaurants, both private and public schools, remained closed throughout the day.

In order to thwart any untoward incident, Rangers and police had made tight security arrangements across Kashmore. As a part of these measures, ban had been imposed on pillion riding.