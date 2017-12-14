TOBA TEK SINGH -Scores of people belonging to political and religious organisations took out on Wednesday a joint protest rally here against US President Donald Trump’s announcement to shift the US embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds.

The participants marched through different road and reached at Shahbaz Chowk where the speakers urged the Muslim countries to unite on a single platform to confront the conspiracies of anti-Islam forces.

Four gangs busted

HAFIZABAD- The Jalalpur Bhattian and Vanike Tarar police have rounded up 16 members of four different gangs of robberies and cattle-lifters and have seized seven stolen bikes, four heads of cattle, cash amount of Rs1.7 million and other valuables.

Those arrested included Yasir alis Yasiroo, Adil, Jalal Ahmad, Muzammil Hussain, Qalab abbas, Qasim, Taaraf Hussain, Ghulam Mustafa and Shahbaz. Meanwhile, Saddar police Hafizabad raided a house in Faisal Town in front of DPO office and smashed two working stills and arrested Sarwar Mallah and Arshad.

According to police source, the accused used to distil liquor and supply the contraband to the influential persons. The police recovered a large quantity of liquor and raw liquor and distilling apparatus from their possession and registered two separate cases against him.