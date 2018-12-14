Share:

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that the decision to appoint Shehbaz Sharif as Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman was taken because of the constant blackmailing from the opposition.

While talking to media, the minister said that opposition parties used undemocratic tactics, and had turned the National Assembly into a wrestling ring.

He said the opposition "cries and wails" in the assembly on daily basis, which violated the honour of the house. Chaudhry also alleged that the opposition was not cooperating for the formation of Public Accounts Committee.

"Opposition is trying to get an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) through pressurising ," he said. " Shehbaz Sharif and his party are blackmailers."

The minister further said the former governments destroyed the country's institutions and the incumbent government was making a 'Naya Pakistan'. He said they would fulfill their promises made with the people.