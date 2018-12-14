Share:

Police Thursday claimed to have arrested a man and a woman with 20 packets of heroin from a car during routine checking in Shera Kot police precincts. Police named the detainees as Umair Ishtiaq and Barkha, residents of Samanabad. They were going to sell narcotics to their clients somewhere in Lahore when the police stopped the vehicle at Shera Kot checkpoint. A police official said they recovered heroin packets from a handbag during search. Both the suspects were sent to the police lockup. The police also registered a case and launched investigation.–Staff Reporter