GUJRANWALA - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Punjab Secretary Information Amir Hassan said that the party had given political awareness to the people of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that Pakistan would not make progress until concrete steps were taken for public welfare. He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had vowed to answer questions in National Assembly on every Wednesday, but he did not answer any question on the assembly floor till now. He said that the present government had failed to serve the public; farmers of the country were protesting against the government while the PPP government had provided relief to the farmers.