GUJRANWALA - Commissioner Asad Ullah Faiz said that grand operation against illegal housing societies and illegal constructions would be started soon.

Addressing a press conference here, he added that a task force was being formed for the purpose, and all the concerned departments would provide assistance to this task force for achievement of the goals.

Deputy Commissioner Rai Manzoor Hussain, Director Anti-Corruption Fareed Ahmed, Chairman GDA Amir Rehman, Mayor Municipal Corporation Sheikh Sarwat Ikram and others were also present on the occasion. The commissioner said that operation against encroachments was nearly completed, and the administration had retrieved state land worth billions of rupees from the land grabbers. The commissioner further said that steps were being taken to make the city neat and clean while more work to solve the other problems of the citizens was also under way. Chairman GDA Sheikh Amir Rehman said that home work for the establishment of a housing society under GDA would be completed in next two or three days, and the GDA had hired the services of experts in this regard. Regional Director Anti Corruption Fareed Ahmed told the media that over Rs.15 million had been recovered in result of a crackdown on the owners of illegal commercial buildings. He further told that Anti-Corruption teams had also sealed various commercial buildings including marriage hall, shops, and rice mills for not paying their dues while a case had been registered against the owner of Shanwari Hotel, Wazirabad.