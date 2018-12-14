Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Customs claimed to have arrested an African woman passenger for her alleged involvement in drugs smuggling here at Karachi International Airport.

According to Customs’ spokesperson, the Customs officials on a tip-off intercepted an African woman passengers arrived at Karachi airport and seized high quality cocaine weighted around four kilogrammes, which was concealed in tin packed food stuff, adding that value of drugs is more than Rs100 million.

The spokesperson said that this was the second success in the couple of weeks as earlier last week, the Customs officials had detected three kilogrammes of cocaine from a passenger at Karachi airport.

A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.